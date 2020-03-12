Taco Bell introduces new breakfast burritos

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Taco Bell is beefing up its breakfast lineup.
Beginning Thursday, the chain started selling a new line of pressed breakfast burritos, which includes three options:
- One with eggs, sausage and nacho cheese sauce
- One with eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend and either bacon or sausage
- One with eggs, three-cheese blend, a hash brown and bacon or sausage
Taco Bell has been serving breakfast nationally since 2014, but as more fast food chains expand their breakfast options, Taco Bell is upping its game.