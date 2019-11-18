Taco Bell recommends blending its tacos into soup to serve on Thanksgiving

(CNN) – Looking for a way to spice up Thanksgiving dinner? Well, Taco Bell has just the thing.

The company wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender, and serve them as bisque this Thanksgiving…seriously.

The food chain released a recipe for the concoction on its blog.

The first step is to hit up Taco Bell for its rolled chicken taco party pack, which features six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos.

But that’s not all — you’re going to need a few more ingredients.

They include garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.

Taco Bell recommends using a cast iron stock-pot to pull it all together.

