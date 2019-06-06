Taco Bell to give America free tacos after Warriors win on the road
Everyone in America will soon be able to enjoy a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
For the second year in a row, Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos tacos after one of the NBA finalists won a game on the road as part of their 'steal a game, steal a taco' promotion.
The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Toronto to even the series at one game apiece.
On Thursday, June 13 from 2-6 p.m., everyone in America can go to Taco Bell to claim a free Doritos Locos Taco with no purchase necessary.
Taco Bell has previously done a similar promotion during the World Series in which free tacos were given away if a base was stolen during one of the games.
Top Stories
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after deputies find 166 grams of meth
- Lawyer: Ukrainian oligarch likely to be extradited in July
- Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
- Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT