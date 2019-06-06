News

Taco Bell to give America free tacos after Warriors win on the road

Everyone in America will soon be able to enjoy a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

For the second year in a row, Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos tacos after one of the NBA finalists won a game on the road as part of their 'steal a game, steal a taco' promotion. 

The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Toronto to even the series at one game apiece. 

On Thursday, June 13 from 2-6 p.m., everyone in America can go to Taco Bell to claim a free Doritos Locos Taco with no purchase necessary. 

Taco Bell has previously done a similar promotion during the World Series in which free tacos were given away if a base was stolen during one of the games. 

