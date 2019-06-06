Taco Bell to give America free tacos after Warriors win on the road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WATE)

Everyone in America will soon be able to enjoy a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

For the second year in a row, Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos tacos after one of the NBA finalists won a game on the road as part of their 'steal a game, steal a taco' promotion.

The Warriors stole Game 2 in the NBA Finals, which means free tacos for everyone June 18. 🌮🎉 (No text required...) — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Toronto to even the series at one game apiece.

On Thursday, June 13 from 2-6 p.m., everyone in America can go to Taco Bell to claim a free Doritos Locos Taco with no purchase necessary.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

Taco Bell has previously done a similar promotion during the World Series in which free tacos were given away if a base was stolen during one of the games.