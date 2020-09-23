Tacos and Tequila event rescheduled for Sunday with new safety measures

Greenville S.C. (WSPA) Tacos and Tequila food and drink event and competition is still being held this weekend with extra safety measures put in place.

Event Producer Tammy Johnson said the Old Cigar Warehouse in downtown Greenville will hold the event but in two different sessions.

Guests can choose which session they’d like to attend either 12-3 or 4-7.
At each session you And your guests will have an assigned a table with a designated color where you will spend most of the event while you sample food and drink.

Participating restaurants including Papi’s tacos, Willy Taco, White Duck Taco, the Lazy Goat and many more.
Beverage sponsor Lunazul Tequila will have signature cocktails.
Tickets are $55 and can be purchased until Friday September 25 at tacotequilafiesta.com

