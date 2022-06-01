Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The Tacos and Tequila festival presented by Lunazul tequila and produced by High Spirits Events is back for the sixth year.



Organizers said the festival had so many restaurants interested in participating that the event moved to Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest.



Tickets must be purchased ahead of the festival which happens on Sunday, June 5th starting at 2 PM and ending at 5 PM.



Six wrestling matches and a battle royale will happen at the festival.



You must bring a valid ID and be over 21 to enter the festival.



For tickets visit tacotequilafiesta.com