Taliban say mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft

by: RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – A Taliban spokesman is saying that a mystery crash in eastern Afghanistan was a U.S. aircraft.

The U.S. military said Monday that it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, said that it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

Riordan declined to immediately comment further.

However, pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the U.S. military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.

