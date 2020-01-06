Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship

(WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers and the Louisiana State University Tigers will soon battle it out in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

In the days leading up to the game, we’ll be hosting a digital-only special each night starting Monday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 12.

You can catch the digital special — featuring 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity, sports anchor Todd Summers, as well as our live discussions with sports teams in Louisiana — each night at 8 p.m. on WSPA.com and on WSPA’s Facebook page.

The championship game will kickoff at 8 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 13.