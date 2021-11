Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has identified a Tamassee man that was found dead in Upper Whitewater Lake.

According to the coroner’s office, Austin Wade Campbell, 24, was found Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. near his home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.