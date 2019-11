A tanker fire is blocking traffic at the intersection of East Blackstock Rd. and John B. White Sr. Boulevard in Spartanburg.

Our crew on the scene says crews are re-routing traffic in that area.

Interstate 26 at Exit 22 (Reidville Rd.) is also impacted.

If you normally drive any of the roads in that area on the west side of Spartanburg, you will want to consider taking another route.