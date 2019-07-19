Breaking News
Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

Taxpayers sent 2 SC town officials, spouse to Italy

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mayor, town manager and his spouse took a trip to Italy to sign a “friendship pact” without approval from the town council.

The Island Packet reports Mayor John McCann, town manager Steve Riley and his wife took the trip in June and spent about $14,600 of taxpayer’s money.

The trip was to memorialize a “friendship pact” between Hilton Head Island and Verona, Italy. The agreement came before the council in June 2017. They were told that a trip to memorialize the pact was typical but was “no way necessary.”

Ward 3 representative David Ames says the trip wasn’t formally discussed or put to a vote.

The expense is part of the town $79.6 million budget. The new mayor has recently said financial transparency is a priority.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store