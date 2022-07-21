GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Judicial Department said a Taylors man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony DUI resulting in the death of a Greenville woman.

We previously reported that a trial began Monday for Bradly Ryan Medlock, 49.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, on August 6, 2019, Medlock was driving a Honda Crosstour on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Watson Road when he hit a Chevrolet pick-up truck and Toyota Prius that was stopped at a traffic light.

All three drivers and a passenger in the Prius were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Troopers said the Prius passenger was later pronounced dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the passenger was identified as Kathy Ann Myers, 32.

Troopers said Medlock was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.