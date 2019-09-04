Taylors man stops for low fuel, picks up $1M winning ticket

by: WSPA Staff

GREER, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family is crediting needing to stop for gas as the reason for picking up a winning $1 million lottery ticket this week.

According to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release, a man from Taylors pulled over at the Corner Mart #53, located on Highway 101 in Greer to fill up on gas after a low fuel warning light came on their car.

He then decided to stop in and buy a ticket to take home to his wife, who he claimed never remembers to fill up their car.

“Never in a million years did I think we’d win the lottery,” he said.

His wife said her husband looked like he was going to have a heart attack when they found out they’d won the drawing.

“And I’m never putting gas in the car again,” she told lottery officials when they cashed their winning $1 million ticket.

According to the release, the couple plans to celebrate with a trip to Disney World.

The Corner Mart received a commission of $10,000 for selling the ticket.

