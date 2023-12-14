GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe welcomes the community to its grand opening celebration Thursday at its new location in Simpsonville.

The new location is located at Southside Corners near the Woodruff Road and SC Highway 14 intersection.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m., with representatives from the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, charity partner Project Host, and Taziki’s corporate headquarters.

Taziki’s will offer $5 Grilled Chicken Gyro Meals per guest for dine-in exclusively at the Woodruff Road location.

The Woodruff Road location is the first Taziki’s in Simpsonville, the second in Greenville County and the third in South Carolina.

The location features an outdoor patio, a new, quick and easy take-out tower, a call-ahead pickup window and curbside service.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.