TBI: Remains believed to be of Evelyn Boswell found at family member’s home

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, lives at the home. Tommy told News Channel 11 in February that he called the Department of Children’s Services to report Evelyn missing.

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

Evelyn was reported missing in February, but authorities said she hadn’t been seen since December. A statewide AMBER Alert was issued on Feb. 19. Investigators received hundreds of leads in the weeks following.

A news conference has been scheduled for 11:15 p.m. Friday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.