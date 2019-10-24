TD Saturday Market in Greenville ends season with Autumn Harvest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – TD Saturday Market ends 2019 season with Autumn Harvest.

Over 65 vendors will be out rain or shine on Main Street, from Court Street to Washington Street in downtown Greenville from 8 a.m. to noon.



Featured seasonal market items will include pumpkins, apples, squash, heirloom lettuce, a variety of cheeses, jams, salsas and freshly baked assorted pastries and bread.



Below is a complete schedule of special events happening for Autumn Harvest:



Children’s Trick-or-Treating

8 a.m. – Noon

Trick-or-Treat with market vendors at the TD Saturday Market. Main Street merchants with a green pumpkin will also be participating from 10 AM – 3 PM.



Spuds & Sprouts presented by Prisma Health

8 a.m. – Noon

A season-long children’s program offering educational activities on Main Street at McBee Avenue.



“Cupcake” Walk

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Win a special Autumn Harvest treat from one of our TD Saturday Market vendors during our Cupcake Walk. Three winners will be selected every hour.



Giveaway Market Walk

9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., and 11:40 a.m.

Adults can win too! Be one of our lucky Autumn Harvest winners during our adult giveaway walk. One winner will be selected every hour. Giveaway items to include: branded market merch, baked goods, and more!



Children’s Halloween Costume Contest

11 a.m.

Children can show off their Halloween costumes at the market’s Halloween Costume Contest. A winner will be selected from each of the following age categories: (0-3), (4-7), and (8-12).