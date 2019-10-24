TD Saturday Market in Greenville ends season with Autumn Harvest

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – TD Saturday Market ends 2019 season with Autumn Harvest.

Over 65 vendors will be out rain or shine on Main Street, from Court Street to Washington Street in downtown Greenville from 8 a.m. to noon.

Featured seasonal market items will include pumpkins, apples, squash, heirloom lettuce, a variety of cheeses, jams, salsas and freshly baked assorted pastries and bread.

Below is a complete schedule of special events happening for Autumn Harvest:

Children’s Trick-or-Treating
8 a.m. – Noon
Trick-or-Treat with market vendors at the TD Saturday Market. Main Street merchants with a green pumpkin will also be participating from 10 AM – 3 PM.

Spuds & Sprouts presented by Prisma Health
8 a.m. – Noon
A season-long children’s program offering educational activities on Main Street at McBee Avenue.

“Cupcake” Walk
9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Win a special Autumn Harvest treat from one of our TD Saturday Market vendors during our Cupcake Walk. Three winners will be selected every hour.

Giveaway Market Walk
9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., and 11:40 a.m.
Adults can win too! Be one of our lucky Autumn Harvest winners during our adult giveaway walk. One winner will be selected every hour. Giveaway items to include: branded market merch, baked goods, and more!

Children’s Halloween Costume Contest
11 a.m.
Children can show off their Halloween costumes at the market’s Halloween Costume Contest. A winner will be selected from each of the following age categories: (0-3), (4-7), and (8-12).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store