Teach for America expands in Upstate

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mobile users click here to watch.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Teach for America South Carolina announced Thursday that 10 teachers will join Upstate schools in an effort to expand educational opportunities.

The organization said eight teachers have joined Legacy in Greenville, while two joined Spartanburg School District 7 through Teach for America’s 2019 teaching corps. 

“Teach For America commits to finding outstanding and diverse teacher leaders — with a focus on homegrown talent — to make a lifelong commitment that begins with two years’ teaching in a public school, partnering with children and families most acutely impacted by educational inequity,” the organization said in a news release. 

Click or tap here to learn more

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store