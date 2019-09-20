Teach for America expands in Upstate

Mobile users click here to watch.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Teach for America South Carolina announced Thursday that 10 teachers will join Upstate schools in an effort to expand educational opportunities.

The organization said eight teachers have joined Legacy in Greenville, while two joined Spartanburg School District 7 through Teach for America’s 2019 teaching corps.

“Teach For America commits to finding outstanding and diverse teacher leaders — with a focus on homegrown talent — to make a lifelong commitment that begins with two years’ teaching in a public school, partnering with children and families most acutely impacted by educational inequity,” the organization said in a news release.

