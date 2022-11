POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- A teacher is facing a child sex crime in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, John Brian Taylor was charged with indecent liberties with a student.

Taylor was a business teacher at Polk County High School.

According to Polk County School representatives, Taylor is on administrative leave.

He was released Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. His first court appearance will be on December 7.