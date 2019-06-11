Teacher killed, juveniles hurt in wreck on Farrs Bridge Road

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials confirmed the woman who was killed in a crash Monday night was a teacher.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of White Horse Road and Farrs Bridge Road.

Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer collided with an SUV carrying a woman and two juveniles.

Troopers said the 2016 Honda CRV and a tractor trailer were headed south on White Horse Road when the tractor trailer hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene of the crash.

She was identified as Jasmine Louise Dodson, 40, of Greenville by the coroner.

Dodson was a first-grade teacher at Greenbrier Elementary School and would have taught 4-year-old kindergarten there in August, Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools confirmed.

The coroner said Dodson’s vehicle was hit on the driver’s side. Two juveniles in the backseat of her SUV were injured and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

All three were wearing seatbelts.

The tractor trailer driver was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The wreck happened about two miles south of another crash that killed a teenager and seriously hurt two others earlier Monday evening.