Teacher pay raises, funding for nurses in every school included in 2021-2022 budget

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Teacher pay raises, nurses in every school and money for new textbooks. Those are just some of the educational aspects included in South Carolina’s 2021-2022 budget.

A packed Spartanburg park filled with not only kids but also parents and teachers breathing a sigh of relief after an abnormal year.

“All the plexi-glass and we had to stay a lot in our own classes and eat lunch in our classes. Yeah, it was very different,” said Brittany McCoy who works at an Upstate school.

Brittany McCoy has worked in the classroom for the last two years. While she told us this last one was unique, she already misses it and is thinking of fall.

Lawmakers are also thinking ahead, finalizing the state’s budget.

“The $1,000 salary increase on addition to the annual step increase for teachers,” said Ryan Brown with South Carolina’s Department of Education.

Ryan Brown with the state’s education department said on top of that, this funding would provide a school nurse and resource officer in every school across the state. A need that teacher advocates told 7 News, is significant.

“There are schools in South Carolina who do not have a full time nurse or full time SRO, there are some schools that have to share their nurses with other schools, and it makes it very difficult,” said Kathy Maness with the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association.

In the Upstate, a handful of school districts told us they have enough nurses and SRO’s but some of them are funded through the district’s general fund. Adding, having state funds to help would go a long way. Maness said same goes for a teacher pay raise.

“How I had hoped that we would get the $3,000 pay increase that the house of representatives put in the budget for the last year, we were glad to get the $1,000 based on COVID hitting South Carolina and the world,” Maness said,

This budget also offers incentives for college and technical schools to freeze tuition.