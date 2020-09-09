Teacher raises, COVID-19 hazard pay heads to SC Senate floor

State Sen. Mike Fanning speaks against a massive education overhaul bill at the South Carolina Statehouse on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. The bill got key approval on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small raise for teachers and a hazard pay bonus for many state employees who couldn’t work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic are in the spending plan heading to the South Carolina Senate floor next week.

The Senate will consider $40 million to provide small raises to teachers that were frozen earlier this year.

The “step increases” usually amount to several hundred dollars a year.

The proposal also includes a $1,000 hazard pay bonus for about 12,000 state workers who make less than $50,000 a year.

That would include workers such as state troopers, clerks and health department employees.

