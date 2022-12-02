SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County School District 2 is growing as the teacher shortage continues in South Carolina.

A teacher recruitment fair is set for Saturday, December 3rd in hopes to fill open positions to help maintain the growing student body.

The administration said over the last two years they have had over 1,300 new students move into the district.

District employees said most of the growth has been in elementary and middle schools. They expect more.

District 2’s Director of Public Relations said, “We do have positions open across the board from elementary to high school.”

As the teacher shortage continues in the state, the district said they’ve been able to stay fully staffed.

They have opened more teaching positions to keep up with the increase in students and are looking for new, qualified teachers.

All administration will be at the recruitment fair and candidates will have the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

The recruitment fair will also have opportunities for not only teachers but openings for bus drivers and custodians.

The teacher recruitment fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Boiling Springs High School at 2251 Old Furnance Road in the main gymnasium.

District employees recommend registering before the event, but you can still show up on the day of the fair.