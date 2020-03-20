1  of  42
Teacher shares experience of teaching from home amid COVID-19

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – We’re hearing from a Spartanburg County teacher who’s been educating her students from home for a week now.

7 News sat in on a virtual lesson with the class on Friday.

“Alright, guys, we’re going to do a math problem. Are you ready?”

Jen Linkous is a fourth grade teacher at Abner Creek Academy.

“It’s like the Brady Bunch,” Linkous said as she looked at her class on a screen.

This week, because of COVID-19, she’s traded her fully-stocked classroom for a laptop on her kitchen table.

“Building the plane as we fly it,” she said.

Linkous told 7 News there have been a few challenges–for herself, her students, and their parents.

“They have working parents,” she said. “Some have WiFi that works. Sometimes, it’s kind of not working.”

But she said they’re all learning as they go, and they’re getting better and better at it each day.

“They’re understanding how to submit assignments, where to find assignments, or how to get in touch with me if they have any questions,” she said.

Linkous told 7 News she’s grateful for technology during this time, saying it would be extremely difficult without it.

“We have FaceTimed. We have Facebook Messenger chatted. We have done all of these different things, just to figure out how to talk to each other,” Linkous said.

She said she’s just happy she still gets to see her kiddos in some capacity, and she has a message for her students and their parents.

“Everybody’s so anxious with everything in the world right now, that school work is important, but it’s not number one,” she said. “I think they need to realize that we’ll get it done. They’ll still learn while we’re out. They’ll still keep their brains fresh.”

Linkous told 7 News she’s not sure how long teaching at home will last, but she said she misses her students and hopes to be able to see them in their normal classroom after spring break.

Spartanburg District Five–where Linkous works–has its tech coaches available all day for teachers to help with any technical difficulties during distance learning.

The district has also set up a “helpline” for students and families to assist with technology problems.

