Teachers organization pushing for reconsideration of in-person learning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Teachers organization SC for Ed is pushing for South Carolina school districts to reconsider in-person classes as cases of Covid-19 spike across the state.

“We think it’s the right thing to do, and it’s worth taking that planning and being proactive when it makes a difference with the health of students and the health of their families and the health of teachers,” said Dottie Adams, who is on the board of SC for Ed.

Several Upstate school districts have told 7News that contact tracing shows people don’t typically contract the virus at school because of strict protocols, such as masking.

Adams said Upstate teachers aren’t voicing concerns as loudly right now as teachers elsewhere in the state.

A few days ago, SC for Ed posted a survey on Facebook asking school employees if they would be willing to call out of work for a day to protest their district’s current re-opening policies. As of Monday night, Adams said more than 2,500 people have responded, and 70 percent said they’re willing to call out.

But she says many of the districts represented in the survey aren’t in the Upstate.

“The culture in the Upstate is just different,” she said. “I think that they have not seen necessarily the teacher attrition and some of the issues that have been seen statewide.”

She said SC for Ed isn’t necessarily planning a walkout right now.

“People have asked from different parts of the state, ‘hey, I think teachers would be willing to do this. I’ve heard this, but I’m not really sure could you help me collect that data?’ and so that’s one of the reasons why we put that survey together,” she said. “It’s not just, ‘okay, we’re planning something, and this is what’s happened,’ but also just to say, ‘hey are people willing to do this at this time?'”

She said some Midlands teachers have called out sick in protest, and the group’s mission is to support teachers across all regions of South Carolina.

“We understand that teachers in schools are often the backbones of our communities and we take that role very seriously, but everybody has to do their part…and that means wearing a mask and physically distancing,” Adams said.