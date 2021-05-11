Teachers, parents, non-profits will get first dibs at huge weekend book sale

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA) – Western North Carolina nonprofit smart to start partnership for children is holding a highbred book sale this weekend May 14-16.

The book sale will be held online through SmartStartstarts Facebook page as well as in person on Saturday beginning at 10 AM in the parking lot.

shopping times has been split up into one hour increments with the first hour reserved for teachers, foster parents and nonprofit members.

Smart start encourages families to read with their children especially over the summer to avoid learning loss. Reading just 4 to 5 books can help with this according to Carrie Ann Chandler with SmartStart partnership for Children.



Smart start partnership for children is located at 722 5th Ave. W., Hendersonville, NC 28739

Books are priced from 2 to 5 dollars and will be available between 10 and three Saturday. At the sale you can stuff as many books as you can fit into a bag given to you at the sale and pay only $10 per bag.

To see details about the book sale visit the Smart start partnership for children Facebook page.



You can also visit their website at SmartStartpfc.org or call 828-693-1580

