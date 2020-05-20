Teachers union sues DeVos, school district over special ed

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington. The Chicago Teachers Union on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, announced it is suing U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the city’s public school district, saying its policies interfere with the education of students with special needs during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Teachers Union is suing U.S Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the city’s public school district, saying its policies interfere with the education of special needs students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The union complains that trying to accomplish such tasks as rewriting individual learning that it says the teachers and case managers have been directed to do cuts into valuable time that should be spent providing remote education for some 70,000 special education students.

DeVos’ press secretary has dismissed the lawsuit as a political stunt designed to cover for the union’s own failures.