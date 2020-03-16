Teaching at home? Take a cue from virtual educators

With millions of parents all of a sudden taking on the roll of school teacher, virtual schools are offering helpful tips on how to succeed over the next few weeks.

Online educators say the most important thing is to work out a schedule for each day. Connections Academy says a general rule of thumb is “30 to 50 minutes of learning and then a break” (with breaks more frequent for younger kids).

Next, preview their assignments so you make sure they understand what they have to do and create a quiet area in the house for studying. Consider separating the kids for that study time.

“Create structure. Just create a routine. And work with the kids to create it, like get a piece of paper and you’re going to hang it up on your wall and sit down with the kids like whatever age they are and plan out that routine with them,” said Amanda Doamaral the founder of Fiveable, that offers free virtual AP classes.

Doamaral also says it’s important to set goals with your child and offer rewards at the end of the week.

Make sure to schedule breaks to get outside especially for the little kids.

Here are a list of online websites that virtual educators recommend that can help make learning fun:

OLDER KIDS:

Fiveable – Live resources for AP students

http://fiveable.me

Crash Course – Recorded videos across many subjects

https://www.youtube.com/user/crashcourse

Quizlet – flashcards

https://quizlet.com/

Outschool – online classes for middle school students

https://outschool.com/

YOUNGER KIDS:

https://pbskids.org/

https://www.mathgames.com/

http://www.readwritethink.org/