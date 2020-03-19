1  of  26
Technology connects those who can’t visit loved ones at assisted living facility

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Because of the spread of COVID-19, many nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not allowing visitors, as to protect their residents.

But one assisted living facility in Gaffney is making sure their residents are still hearing from their loved ones.

“I don’t want it and I hate it so bad, but I’ve never heard of anything being as bad as this,” Dot Martin said about COVID-19.

“This stuff’s got to go! That’s all there is to it,” Evelyn Reynolds added.

The Coronavirus outbreak has forced some places–like the Peachtree Centre in Gaffney–to become a little quieter than usual, as no one is allowed to visit those inside.

“Playing on the internet and playing games,” resident Dot Martin said. “Sitting here, getting fat and sassy. Eating and sleeping.”

But, thanks to technology, it’s not stopping the residents from getting to see the ones they love.

“I wish I had a big ol’ hug from you,” Martin said to her grandson via FaceTime.

It was tough for resident Evelyn Reynolds who turned 84 on Thursday, without her family by her side; but they made sure to send cupcakes and balloons, and they had her favorite pizza delivered to her.

The staff at Peachtree Centre is taking every precaution to keep the residents safe, and they’re having fun while doing it.

“We are screening every staff member each time they do return back to the building,” Amanda Knowles, with Peachtree Centre, said. “Some have taken the time to get creative with their masks and different things like that, just to keep it very happy.”

And “happy” is what the residents have been as the staff has come up with different games and activities to keep them entertained; and one of their favorites has been sending messages to those they love.

