Techtronic Industries to expand operations in Anderson Co., to create 525 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Techtronic Industries (TTI) announced they would be expanding their operations in Anderson County.

According to a news release, the company — a design, manufacturing and marketing of quality consumer, professional and industrial products — said their facility, located at 100 Innovation Way in Anderson will include a new 1 million square-foot manufacturing plant and warehouse to support production and assembly operations, as well as a reconditioning plant.

The expansion is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the release, the $100 million investment will create 525 new jobs over the next several years.

Anyone interested in applying for a job with TTI is asked to visit the company’s website here.

“This investment by TTI in Anderson County is further proof that South Carolina is an important hub for international business,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “These 525 new jobs will make a big impact in the Palmetto State, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this great company’s continued growth here.”

“We are truly fortunate to have Techtronic Industries as a partner in our community. Major expansion announcements like this help show the world the degree of trust that several multinational corporations have placed in our local workforce, and I couldn’t be more proud than I am today of our county and our people,” Anderson County Council District Four Vice Chairman Brett Sanders said.