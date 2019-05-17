Teddy Bear Clinic aims to cure "fear of the doctor" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - Friday, the Teddy Bear Clinic will be Saturday, May 18th from 9 a.m. until Noon at AnMed Health Women's and Children's Hospital, 2000 East Greenville Street in Anderson.

Children 10 years old, and younger, can bring his or her favorite stuffed animal for an interactive, fun-filled medical based clinic.

The Registered Nurses on AnMed Health's Pediatric Floor say a child's medical fears will disappear as their stuffed buddy will go through a series of medical screenings and check-ups.

In addition to over 30 medical stations where the stuffed animal will undergo breathing treatments, get checked with a stethoscope, weighed on the scale, get band-aides,and medicine, they'll also:

• Meet MedShore's Andy the Ambulance

• Learn important health and safety lessons

• Free car seat inspections by SafeKids Anderson County

• Visit with local police and firefighters



Registered Nurse Stacy Webb said the bonus to this clinic is that kids aren't the only ones who learn from it.

"What we're trying to do is just tell them that we're out to help our community, and we're out to help our children. It's also a good education for the parents, to let them know that we're on their side. We're gonna help their child, we're not here to hurt them," Webb said.

The event is free and open to the public, parents don't have to register their child. But all children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information about the Teddy Bear Clinic, click here.