Teen accused of shooting, killing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a teen has been arrested for his connection to the shooting death of Damoni Barker last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested Gauge Wyatt Pier, 17, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Verner Springs Road June 27 and found Barker, 19, of Greenville, dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Damoni Barker (Source: Melissa Bell, mother)

His death was ruled a homicide.

Pier was taken into custody in southern Greenville County after investigators determined that he conspired with at least one other person to commit a robbery against Barker on June 27.

According to the release, investigators learned that Pier shot Barker, which resulted in his death.

The case is still under investigation as investigators work to identify any additional people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.