KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old was arrested for murder in Kannapolis.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old who crashed his car into a house after being shot.

The car knocked a hole in the side of the house when it crashed after the shooting on Elwood Street.

No one was home at the time.

In fact, neighbors say the house is empty, and all of the commotion caught them off-guard.

Neighbors didn’t see the tire tracks or hear the big crash.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!'” said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. “That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood.”

Neighbor Phil Evans heard gunshots.

“We heard just a couple quick ones go off, ‘Tah-tah-tah-tat tah-tat,” said Evans.

Evans and his wife thought it was fireworks at first until they got a knock at the door.

“The kid was hysterical, he was just screaming, ‘They shot my friend, they shot him, help him, help him, help him!'” said Evans.

A teen ran to their door with mud all over him, panicked.

“He was just hollering and wailing; he was a kid, something he shouldn’t have to go through by any means,” said Evans.

The teen was on the phone with 911, telling dispatchers he was in the car with two other friends when one of them got shot and crashed the car plowing into this house.

17-year-old Ty’el Hankins was shot and killed.

Kannapolis police arrested a 14-year-old for Hankins’ murder.

“It’s scary, it definitely is scary; kids don’t understand that it’s final; you pull the trigger, and it’s over, you can’t get that thing back, that bullet’s gone,” said Evans.

Evans thinks about his own young son and worries about violence between teens.

“You shoot a thousand people on your couch every day from a video game screen, and we’re sort of desensitized to it,” said Evans. “They think when they pull one out in real life, there’s some thought in their head that there’s going to be a reset button.”

Kannapolis Police say the shooting was not random and that the teens knew one another.

Officials say the District Attorney will decide if the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult.