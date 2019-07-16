Teen burned in fire after possible explosion in Union Co. flown to Augusta Burn Center

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a teen boy was flown to a regional hospital after he burned in a fire, that may have been caused by an explosion Saturday.

According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies responded to a commercial structure fire in the 3400 block of Jane Goree Boulevard in Carlisle on Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a witness who said he heard an explosion at that location and turned around to check it out.

The witness told deputies that he saw a man getting off of a riding lawn mower and was running toward a burning building.

According to the report, the witness helped the man rescue a 16-year-old boy from the front door of the burning building.

Sheriff’s Office officials said it appeared that there was an explosion and area fire departments were called to respond to put out the fire.

Deputies were told that the teen boy was burned by the explosion and he was taken to meet emergency crews on Highway 215 by his father.

According to the report, the 16-year-old was later taken flown to Augusta Burn Center.

Sheriff’s Office investigators, as well as SLED agents are investigating the fire.

The building where the explosion and fire took place was destroyed, according to the report.