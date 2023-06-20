ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager believed to be responsible for breaking into multiple cars has been caught.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday it had caught a 16-year-old whom investigators said had broken into multiple cars between May 12 and May 14. The break ins happened in the Harpers Ridge Subdivision in Anderson. The thefts resulted in a firearm being stolen from a car.

The teen is believed to be one of two suspects in the break ins.

The teenager is still in custody and has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for prosecution. The sheriff’s office is continuing to encourage people to lock their car doors.