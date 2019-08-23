Teen charged in Laurens Co. crash that killed bicyclist, troopers say

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a bicyclist was killed in a crash after they were rear ended by a teen driver.

The deadly crash happened Thursday evening on Highway 101 near Gray Court.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old driver struck a bicyclist in the rear. Both were traveling south on Highway 101 at the time of the wreck. 

Hovis said the bicyclist died of injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. 

The teen driver was not hurt.

Hovis said the teenager was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol MAIT team.

