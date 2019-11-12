Teen charged in shooting death of Greenwood woman

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police say a teen has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Greenwood.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the victim was fatally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday on Taggart Avenue.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Teresa Michelle Parkman by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

Parkman died at the scene of the shooting.

On Tuesday, Greenwood Police Department said in a social media post that investigators believe Parkman was sitting beside the suspect when the rifle fired as the suspect tried to operate the gun.

Investigators say the rifle was stolen.

Police identified the suspect as Shawn Patrick Burse, 18, of Taggart Avenue.

Burse is charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, and failure to stop on lawful command, according to police.

Burse is in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and Burse could face more charges.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim during this very difficult time,” the police department said.