Teen charged with driving into Memphis protest, hitting 4

This June 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Memphis Police Department shows Anthony Marcuzzo, who has been charged with recklessly driving into a group of demonstrators who were protesting police brutality in Memphis, Tenn. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old motorist has been charged in Tennessee with recklessly driving into a group of demonstrators who were protesting police brutality, striking four.

According to police documents, Anthony Marcuzzo slowly drove his Chevrolet Tahoe into a line of people “and continued to move forward, pushing through the four demonstrators” during a Friday protest in Memphis.

A woman was carried 20 feet as she hung onto the driver’s side mirror.

She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Marcuzzo remained on the scene but was released.

Police reviewed surveillance video and charged Marcuzzo on Saturday with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.