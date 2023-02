ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a teen was found dead early Thursday morning in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. at Willingham Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the teenager.

Deputies are on the scene investigating what led up to the teenager’s death.

No arrests have been made according to deputies.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.