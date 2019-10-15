Spartanburg H.S. student dies after crash on S. Pine St. in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said an 18-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday night.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened on South Pine Street near Forest Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Clevenger identified the teen as Caleb Shammeh Fant, of Spartanburg.

According to the release, Fant was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment, where he died a short time later.

Spartanburg County School District 2 officials confirmed that Fant was a student at Spartanburg High School.

Spartanburg High School Principal Vance Jones issued the following statement in regard to Fant’s passing:

“The Spartanburg High School community is shaken today by the tragic loss of our SHS family member, Caleb Fant. We grieve with the Fant family and are here to support them in any way we can. Caleb was a Viking through and through, and his joyful spirit will live on among us. His senior year was a time that held great promise, and we will all join his classmates in continuing to honor his memory as a member of the Class of 2020.”

District 7 Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker also issued a statement Tuesday:

“Our hearts are heavy in District Seven today. Caleb was a member of the Vikings basketball program and was known and loved by the SHS community as a personable young man who was full of joy. He had many friends, and his loss is one that we all feel deeply. Coach Fred Ford shared that Caleb enjoyed being a part of the Viking basketball family, was a true gentleman, and was a ‘yes sir – no sir’ type of student-athlete. Coach Ford described Caleb’s enthusiasm for his teammates as exceptional – he was constantly smiling and encouraging others. Furthermore, Caleb was integral to the Vikings success last year and will be sorely missed in what would have been his final season this year.”

The crash is under investigation by the City of Spartanburg Traffic Division.