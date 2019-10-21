Teen electrocuted by power line in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A teenager has died after he was electrocuted by a power line at his friend’s home in Anderson County.

First responders were called to Samuel Camp Road around 7:00pm for a report that a teenager had been electrocuted.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the teen was apparently playing outside of a friend’s home with a metal pole when he struck the power line that provided power to the home.

The victim, identified as 13-year-old Brayden Williford, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The coroner says the death has been ruled accidental.

