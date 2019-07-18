Breaking News
Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

Teen girl had knife when shot by Greenville Co. deputy, report says

News

by: WSPA Staff / AP

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An incident report said a 16-year-old girl shot by an officer in South Carolina was armed with a knife and had threatened suicide.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office report said the girl’s mother called 911 on July 11 after her daughter grabbed a knife in their Greenville home on Page Drive when she took away her ukulele and keyboard as punishment over a home-schooling issue.

Police said the mother told investigators the teen threatened herself, but not her mother.

When deputies arrived on scene, they tried several to get the teen to put down the knife. Deputies attempted to TASER the teen after she would not put down the knife, according the report.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy shot the teen in the stomach after she ran towards the deputies with the knife.

EMS responded to the scene and transported her to the Prisma Health system for treatment.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the office of Professional Standards will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store