Teen killed, 2 critically hurt in Stephens Co. crash

STEPHENS Co., Ga. (WSPA) — The coroner said one person died and two others critically injured in a crash near the Franklin County line.

Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens said a 911 caller reported the crash on Highway 106 just before 9 a.m. Friday.

An 18-year-old died in the head-on crash, Stephens said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Stephens said two other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

7News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information.

