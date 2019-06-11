Teen killed, 2 others hurt in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville teen was killed and two others hurt in a wreck near Furman University.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Monday on Highway 25 near Portsmouth Drive.

Troopers say a 17-year-old driver from Anderson was traveling south when he lost control of the car and hit a guardrail before crashing into a utility pole and tree.

The driver and two passengers were trapped in the wreckage.

Authorities say one passenger died in the crash.

The coroner identified the victim as Abby Belle Allen, 18, of Greenville.

The driver and a second passenger in the vehicle were both taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Allen.

No other vehicles were involved.

Troopers say all three teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The wreck caused a large power outage.

According to Duke Energy, 3,270 customers were without power before it was restored later Monday night.

