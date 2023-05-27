BELTON, SC (WSPA) – According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, a Palmetto High School freshman was killed Friday evening in an ATV accident.

The coroner’s office said Ashton Briley Tafoya, 15, was involved in the accident near his home in Belton. Investigators said, “[Ashton] and a friend were riding an ATV and apparently attempted to travel up a steep hill, when the ATV overturned.”

The coroner’s office said the rollover caused deadly injuries. Ashton died in the hospital roughly one and a half hours after the accident.