Teen sentenced after pleading guilty to 2017 murder of sister in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his sister, Kayla Dezaray Hensley, back in 2017.

According to a news release, Claude Henderson, II, pleaded guilty to the charge in Buncombe County Superior Court and was sentenced to 192-243 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

On Nov. 11, 2017, deputies were called to a mobile home park on Brinwood Drive in Weaverville at around 10:42 p.m.

Once on-scene, deputies found Hensley’s body near a dumpster at the bottom of Brinwood Drive. Deputies said Hensley had severe cuts to her neck.

During an interview with law enforcement, Henderson confessed to killing his sister.

An investigation revealed she was killed inside the family’s home.

Henderson was a juvenile at the time of the incident and was initially charged with first-degree murder of his sister.

According to the release, a forensic psychiatric evaluation questioned whether he had specific intent to premeditate and deliberate before the murder due to his age, immaturity, as well as other factors.

“The charge of First Degree Murder requires the State to prove the element of specific intent to commit the crime of First Degree Murder with premeditation and deliberation beyond a reasonable doubt. Second Degree Murder does not require proof of premeditation and deliberation,” according to the release.

According to the release, in North Carolina a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder may be released on parole after serving 25 years in prison.

The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office said the court credited Henderson 1,032 days time-served pre-trial at the time of his plea.

“My heart goes out to Kayla’s mother, Susan Maltry, who has showed great emotional strength and grace in working with both investigators, court personnel, and my office throughout this unspeakable tragedy. I wish her peace and healing,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.