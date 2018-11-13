Teen accused of bringing gun to Newberry HS captured on I-26

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Quavadre Blakely

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A student who ran from a Newberry High School after a semi automatic pistol and magazine for that pistol fell out of his backpack in a classroom on Tuesday morning has been captured.

According to a Newberry County Sheriff's Office news release, an 18-year-old student at the high school, was in class and opened his backpack, where a magazine for a semi automatic pistol fell to the floor.

The teacher in the classroom saw this occur and alerted his students, as well as the approaching student.

A semi automatic pistol then fell from student's bag and onto the floor.

The teacher then tried to take control, but the student grabbed the weapon and ran from the classroom.

Administration at the high school issued a Active Shooter Alert and law enforcement and first responders responded to the school as a lockdown was put in place.

Surveillance video showed the student running from the classroom, he then went across the street and get into his car at the Burger King parking lot.

The student was later arrested by deputies near the Chapin Exit on Interstate 26.

No one was injured and no shots were fired during the incident.

According to the news release, all students at the school were verified as being safe.

Other schools in the county were on alert mode as a precaution.

Anthony Quavadre Blakely, 18, of Silverstreet is charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Campus and Disorderly Conduct and is in the Newberry Co. Detention Center.

He will have a bond hearing sometime Wednesday.