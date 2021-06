GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner said a teenager is dead after a shooting Saturday evening.

Ke’Shawn Admad Bland, 17, of Greenwood, was taken to hospital with at least two gunshot wounds. Bland died at the hospital, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The shooting is under investigation by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.