ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges:

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III)

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

Felony possession of schedule VI

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession of a handgun by a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police seized a firearm, almost $6,000 and 313.17 grams of fentanyl.

Detectives are investigating the case with the Department of Juvenile Justice.