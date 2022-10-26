ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville.
The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III)
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III)
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
- Felony possession of schedule VI
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of a handgun by a minor
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Police seized a firearm, almost $6,000 and 313.17 grams of fentanyl.
Detectives are investigating the case with the Department of Juvenile Justice.