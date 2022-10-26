ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges:

  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III)
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III)
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
  • Felony possession of schedule VI
  • Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Possession of a handgun by a minor
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police seized a firearm, almost $6,000 and 313.17 grams of fentanyl.

Detectives are investigating the case with the Department of Juvenile Justice.