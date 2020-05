SUNSET, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old has died after a fall at Twin Falls Sunday afternoon, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, Nathalie Ann Ospina, 18, of Greenville, suffered blunt force trauma from a fall at 145 Water Falls Road (Twin Falls) in Sunset, S.C. sometime Sunday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.