Teenager shot near Union Co. fairgrounds

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was shot near the Union Co. fairgrounds.

Union City Police Department responded to a call on Oct. 22 just before midnight for shots fired near Harris Street and Old Buffalo Road.

According to City of Union Public Safety Department officials, there was a gunshot victim located at the scene and was identified as a 14-year-old male.

The shots were reported to have come from a vehicle that fled the scene, officials said. The victim was transported by EMS to Union Medical Center.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact CrimeStoppers at (864) 427-0800 or Union Public Saftey Department at (864) 429-1713

