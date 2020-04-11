Teens arrested after stolen car chase ends on I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two teenagers after a pursuit with a stolen car ended in a crash on I-85.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a gas station at Exit 4 off of I-85 around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon regarding a stolen car.

The office says two teenage suspects stole the vehicle and, when deputies located the car and attempted to pull them over, fled onto I-85.

The pursuit ended near exit 27 when the stolen car crashed into an Anderson County Sheriff’s vehicle.

The suspects were arrested and there were no injuries in the incident.